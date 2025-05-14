‘Vibe Check’ joins Disney+ sports slate with all-female panel

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN and Disney+ are set to launch “Vibe Check,” a new sports-focused studio show led by an all-female panel, to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in late June.

The program, announced during The Disney Upfront event, will stream three times a week and feature coverage of a broad range of sports. It will include analysis, behind-the-scenes content, commentary and digitally driven segments aimed at streaming and social media audiences.

The show will highlight female voices from ESPN, focusing on their expertise and storytelling capabilities. According to the announcement, the aim is to provide a “fresh, perspective-driven” format for sports discussion.

“This new show will provide a powerful platform for the brilliant women at ESPN,” said Burke Magnus, president of content at ESPN. “The voices that will be leading this program have long been shaping the sports landscape.”

“Vibe Check” will be the second piece of exclusive ESPN content on Disney+, following the March debut of SC+, a daily version of “SportsCenter.”

Disney+ standalone subscribers currently have access to select ESPN+ and Hulu content. Those subscribed to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle can access the full ESPN+ library, which includes over 30,000 live sports events per year along with original and studio programming.