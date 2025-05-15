Canadian viewers show rising preference for ad-supported streaming

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

LG Ad Solutions has released “The Big Shift 2025 | Canada Edition,” the fourth installment in its annual series examining consumer behavior related to connected TV.

The report highlights growing trends among Canadian viewers in content consumption, advertising response and platform preferences.

The findings suggest that CTV has become a dominant form of television access in Canada.

According to the report, 90% of Canadian internet users now have a connected TV, and 55% of those viewers prefer streaming over traditional broadcast or cable. Respondents cited the desire for more control, broader content selection and access to newly released movies as primary reasons for this preference.

In terms of content discovery and interaction, viewers are increasingly treating the TV home screen as a multifunctional platform.

More than half of Canadian respondents indicated interest in using their TVs for non-entertainment purposes such as fitness programs (57%), on-screen shopping (51%) and cloud gaming (49%). This trend reflects a shift in perception of the television as a singular media device toward its role as a digital hub.

The report also identifies financial pressures contributing to changing viewing habits.

Twenty-three percent of Canadian CTV viewers canceled at least one paid streaming service in the past year. Meanwhile, 71% now prefer free ad-supported streaming content, and 21% plan to add a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service within the next 12 months. This shift indicates growing consumer sensitivity to subscription costs and a corresponding openness to ad-supported models.

Advertising on CTV platforms appears to influence purchasing behavior. Forty percent of viewers visited a website after seeing a relevant streaming ad, 37% searched for a product online, 23% visited a physical store and 18% made a purchase. These responses suggest that ads delivered through CTV platforms can prompt direct consumer engagement both online and offline.

A comparison with the U.S. edition of the report reveals similar patterns, with notable differences in behavior. A higher proportion of U.S. viewers (36%) canceled paid subscriptions, and slightly fewer preferred free ad-supported content (67%).

Canadian respondents were more likely to explore additional TV features like shopping and gaming, suggesting possible regional differences in how connected TV capabilities are utilized.

Together, these findings indicate that both Canadian and U.S. consumers are redefining how they interact with television content and platforms. As economic and technological factors continue to shape behavior, streaming services and advertisers may need to adjust strategies to meet evolving viewer expectations.