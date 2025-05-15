FAST adoption grows as home screens become central to UK TV experience

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Smart TVs in the United Kingdom are evolving beyond traditional entertainment functions, with nearly half of connected TV (CTV) viewers now using the television home screen to guide content decisions, according to a new report from LG Ad Solutions.

The report, titled “The Big Shift 2025 | UK Edition,” details how UK viewers are increasingly engaging with the home screen as a central hub for content discovery, e-commerce, and interactive experiences.

LG Ad Solutions found that 48% of UK CTV users rely on the home screen to determine what to watch next. Additionally, 66% use the television’s built-in search function to directly locate specific content.

According to the data, the average time from powering on the television to beginning content viewing exceeds 12 minutes. This duration is seen by LG Ad Solutions as an opportunity for brand engagement.

“The home screen has become the front page of the connected household,” said Ed Wale, vice president, international at LG Ad Solutions. “It’s where content is discovered, decisions are made, and increasingly, where brands can capture attention with high-impact, native formats.”

Other findings show that UK CTV viewers are increasingly engaging with built-in hubs for music, sports, fitness, and gaming. These platforms serve as points of interaction not only for entertainment but also for brand discovery.

The study also noted a significant increase in the adoption of free ad-supported streaming television services.

Over the past two years, UK FAST user growth has surpassed subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) growth by nearly a factor of 10. Seventy-nine percent of UK CTV viewers now prefer lower-cost, ad-supported options, with 24% canceling at least one paid subscription within the past year. Twenty percent plan to add a FAST service in the coming year.

Advertising effectiveness was another key area addressed in the report.

Thirty-nine percent of UK CTV viewers reported visiting a website after viewing a streaming advertisement, 35% searched for a product online, 23% made a purchase, and 20% visited a physical store. LG TV users showed higher engagement rates, with a 13% increase in purchase intent and a 14% increase in store visits compared to the broader CTV population.

The research underscores a broader trend toward connected television as a primary platform for media consumption and commercial interaction.