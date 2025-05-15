Indiana Fever launch direct-to-consumer streaming service with Endeavor Streaming

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Indiana Fever has introduced Fever Direct, a direct-to-consumer streaming service aimed at increasing accessibility for fans across the Midwest.

The service, developed in partnership with Endeavor Streaming, went live Thursday and is compatible with web browsers, tablets, and mobile devices. Support for smart and connected TVs is expected to follow.

Fever Direct will carry up to 18 live regular-season games and will offer full game replays. The service is restricted to viewers within the Indiana Fever’s approved broadcast region. A list of eligible ZIP codes is available on the team’s website.

The first game available on the platform will be the Fever’s matchup against the Atlanta Dream on May 20. Subscriptions for the 2025 season are priced at $29.99 and can be purchased through FeverBasketball.com/FeverDirect.

“This platform creates more opportunities for our fans to experience Fever basketball, especially those who no longer subscribe to traditional television packages,” said Kelly Krauskopf, president of basketball and business operations for the Indiana Fever.

Fever Direct runs on Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform, which provides content management, distribution and analytics tools. Endeavor Streaming is also providing advisory support to help the Fever grow their fan base.

Endeavor Streaming has previously partnered with other sports entities including the Dallas Mavericks, University of Texas, and SportsNet Pittsburgh. The company has powered the WNBA League Pass since 2022.

The agreement between the Fever and Endeavor Streaming was arranged by Range Sports, a division of Range Media Partners.

