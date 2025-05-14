Tegna to air Indiana Fever games in 11 Midwest markets

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tegna and the Indiana Fever have expanded their broadcast partnership to include 11 additional Midwest markets, enabling over-the-air access to 18 WNBA games in the 2025 season.

The expansion brings Indiana Fever coverage to 4.6 million households in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Iowa. Stations joining the broadcast lineup include Tegna’s WOI in Des Moines and WQAD in Davenport, Iowa, as well as WHAS in Louisville, Ky. Additional games will air on stations owned by Gray Media, Sinclair, Allen Media Group, Coastal Television Broadcasting Group and Block Communications Inc.

The coverage will begin May 20 with the Fever’s game against Atlanta. Other key broadcasts include matchups with the New York Liberty on July 16 and two games against the Las Vegas Aces on July 3 and July 24.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand our partnership with Tegna and bring Fever basketball to even more fans across the Midwest — free and over-the-air,” said Kelly Krauskopf, Indiana Fever president of basketball and business operations. “From Indiana to Iowa and beyond, this level of access is unprecedented in our franchise’s history and really reflects the surging popularity of our team, our players and women’s professional basketball.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the incredible success and growing enthusiasm surrounding the WNBA and the Indiana Fever,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations at Tegna. “It’s exciting to see our successful partnership with Pacers Sports and Entertainment give an even broader fanbase opportunities to connect with their favorite team and players on a local level.”

“Gray is thrilled to continue to provide fans the Indiana Fever games they want, free over-the-air,” said Sandy Breland, chief operating officer, Gray Media. “We look forward to an exciting season for the team and the fans.”

Games included:

May 20 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

May 22 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

May 28 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 3 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. ET

June 10 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

June 17 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET

June 19 at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET

June 24 at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

July 3 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

July 5 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. ET

July 9 vs. Golden State, Noon ET

July 16 at New York, 7:30 p.m. ET

July 24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

August 5 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET

August 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

August 24 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET

September 2 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

September 7 at Washington, 3 p.m. ET

Stations airing the games:

Indianapolis, Ind.: WTHR 13.1 & WALV 46.1 (TEGNA)

Champaign-Springfield, Ill.: WAND 17.2 (Block Communications)

Cincinnati, Ohio: WXIX 19.2, 19.3 (Gray Media)

Davenport, Iowa: WQAD 8.1, 8.3 (TEGNA)

Dayton, Ohio: WKEF 22.3 (Sinclair)

Des Moines, Iowa: WOI 5.1 & KCWI 23.1 (TEGNA)

Evansville, Ind.: WFIE 14.2 (Gray Media)

Fort Wayne, Ind.: WPTA 21.1, 21.3 & WISE 33.1 (Gray Media)

Lafayette, Ind.: WPBY 35.1, 35.2 (Coastal Television Broadcasting Group)

Lexington, Ky.: WKYT 27.2, 27.4 (Gray Media)

Louisville, Ky.: WHAS 11.2 (TEGNA)

Terre Haute, Ind.: WTHI 10.2, 10.3 (Allen Media Group)