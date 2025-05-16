NewscastStudio is now NCS: Evolving our brand to match the future of media

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

For more than 20 years, NewscastStudio has chronicled the evolution of broadcast production – from scenic design and control rooms to IP-based workflows, the development of ATSC 3.0 and the emergence of new distribution methods.

Originally launched in 2003 as SetStudio and rebranded in 2008 to NewscastStudio, our publication has steadily grown from its roots in set design into a trusted resource covering the full ecosystem of media production, engineering, storytelling and strategic technology decisions that shape today’s broadcasts.

As the industry continues to evolve, it’s time for us to take another step forward. Later this month, we’ll rebrand as NCS.

This isn’t a departure from our foundation – it’s a reflection of where we already are, and where the media industry is heading.

Proudly independent and free to access, NewscastStudio (now NCS) delivers original reporting, in-depth case studies, and exclusive coverage across the entire media supply chain. Our global galleries showcase more than 2,100 studios and motion design projects, and our video content reaches a YouTube audience of nearly 30,000 subscribers.

A broader industry. A broader brand.

The media landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. Streaming platforms now coexist with linear television. Cloud production, AI tools and adtech are becoming as core to the conversation as studio gear and control room tech.

Our coverage has reflected that shift. Over the past few years, we’ve expanded into connected TV, FAST, audience measurement, monetization strategy, programming and business decisions, to name a few. We’ve published case studies and analyses that go far beyond studios and news production.

Still, we’ve heard one consistent refrain from advertisers, partners and even readers: our name no longer fully captured the scope of what we do.

Why NCS?

The move to NCS allows us to keep the brand equity we’ve built while signaling a broader editorial mission. The initials are familiar – but now they reflect a full-spectrum view of content creation, management and distribution.

We’re still covering studios, broadcast technology, engineering and, of course, production. That’s core to who we are.

But we’re also reporting on what happens before and after the camera rolls: the infrastructure that powers content, the platforms that distribute it and the technologies that measure and monetize it.

In short, we’re here to cover the entire media supply chain.

What’s changing (and what’s not)

You’ll start seeing our new logo and name on the site, on social platforms and in our newsletters. For now, our domain (newscaststudio.com) remains unchanged. The name change is being introduced gradually, with the goal of preserving continuity while opening doors for future growth.

Our editorial team remains the same. Our mission remains the same: to provide smart, independent coverage of the systems, tools and ideas shaping media production and distribution at the intersection of content creation and delivery.

But this is more than a cosmetic change… it’s an opportunity to serve more readers, connect with more partners and tackle the stories no one else is covering. As the lines blur between broadcast and streaming, between content creation and content delivery, NCS is positioned to connect the dots.

Thank you for being part of our story. We’re excited about what comes next.