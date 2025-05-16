Nxtedition speeds multi-format workflows for TV Midtvest

nxtedition is implementing its integrated production platform at TV Midtvest, one of the eight regional stations in the TV2 network in Denmark. Based in Holstebro in the north-west of the country, it provides local news and interest for the mid-Jutland region.

Like broadcasters worldwide, TV Midtvest has shifted its focus from the nightly news broadcast to publishing stories as they break, online and through social media, as well as in conventional bulletins. Journalists and editors need technology which will provide the speed and flexibility, while maintaining the highest editorial standards.

TV Midtvest is updating its production processes to align with changing workflows and long-term operational needs. Following a market evaluation, the company opted to implement the nxtedition platform, taking into account the system’s existing use at other TV2 regional stations.

In response to growing production demands and the need to publish across multiple platforms alongside its core 19:30 broadcast, the station required a more integrated system to support this multi-deadline environment. The nxtedition platform has been implemented to help streamline workflows and provide a unified operational setup. With compatibility across other regional TV2 stations, TV Midtvest benefits from sharing content and information, and the experiences of those installations have been valuable in developing its own solution.

“News today is a 24 hour business: consumers want to understand what is happening in their region and in the world, as it happens,” said Roger Persson, head of sales and marketing at nxtedition. “Our software platform is open and flexible, giving access and functionality to all who need it, while maintaining editorial and management control. We are sure that TV Midtvest will see real advances in productivity and creativity.”

The installation at TV Midtvest will be accessible by about 100 members of staff, engaged in creating, managing and delivering news and related content.