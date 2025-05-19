Consumers favor simplicity and savings as bundled streaming gains traction

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Streaming bundles introduced by distributors and streaming services over the past year have seen increased adoption in 2025, according to Hub Entertainment Research’s latest report, “The Best Bundle.”

These bundles include combinations of traditional cable TV packages and streaming platforms, such as Disney+ and Max, or direct-to-consumer bundles like the Disney+, Hulu and Max ad-supported plan priced at $16.99.

The report found a decline in the number of consumers subscribing to three or more of the seven major subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services—Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Peacock and Paramount+. In 2025, 52% of consumers reported paying for three or more of these services, compared with 61% in 2024.

This shift coincides with steady price increases and broader economic concerns, including upcoming tariffs and increased household expenses, leading consumers to reassess their entertainment spending.

Hub’s study also indicated a change in consumer motivation for subscribing to streaming services. In 2024, package deals became a primary driver of sign-ups, surpassing interest in specific shows or exclusive titles. This trend continued into 2025, particularly benefiting bundled offerings from Prime, Hulu, and Max.

Additionally, services that simplify the management of multiple subscriptions—known as aggregators—are growing in appeal. Seventy-four percent of survey participants said they found such services appealing, with 24% indicating a willingness to sign up.

Consumers who use aggregators like Amazon Prime Video Channels and Roku’s Channel Store were found to subscribe to nearly three more services on average than those who purchase subscriptions directly from individual providers.

“Packaging and pricing services attractively has always provided more value and simplicity for consumers,” said Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub. “Efforts at places like Spectrum are making headway.”

Jon Giegengack, principal at Hub, added, “The appeal of bundling goes beyond price. The biggest reason people like using aggregators like Amazon Channels is that they can discover and watch content from multiple services, all in one place.”

Findings from the 2025 report are based on an April 2025 survey of 1,600 U.S. consumers aged 16 to 74 with broadband access.