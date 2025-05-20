Ad-supported streaming subscriptions reach 46% of U.S. market in Q1 2025

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Advertising now accounts for nearly half of all subscriptions across premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services that offer both ad-supported and ad-free options, according to Antenna’s Q2 2025 “State of Subscriptions Report.”

Antenna reported that ad-supported subscriptions comprised 46% of total subscriptions by the end of Q1 2025, reflecting a 32.7% year-over-year increase. In contrast, ad-free subscriptions declined slightly by 0.1% over the same period.

Ad-supported tiers were responsible for 71% of net subscriber additions across nine fiscal quarters, adding 7.6 million more users year-over-year, increasing from 19.8 million in 2023 to 27.4 million in 2024. This compares with ad-free net additions, which fell from 14.1 million to 5.4 million during the same timeframe.

In Q1 2025 alone, ad-supported net additions declined by 3.3 million year-over-year, a change attributed to a one-time event: Peacock’s exclusive streaming of the NFL AFC Wild Card Game in Q1 2024, which had previously led to a surge in ad-tier sign-ups.

New users constituted 65% of ad-supported subscriptions, with the remaining 35% coming from returning users and current subscribers switching from ad-free tiers. Only 11% of ad-supported subscriptions were attributed to users switching from ad-free plans without canceling.

The report found no significant demographic differences between users of ad-supported and ad-free tiers. Loyalty rates, measured over a nine-month period, were nearly identical between the two groups, with 43% of ad-free and 42% of ad-supported subscribers maintaining their subscriptions.

Seventy-five percent of premium SVOD consumers had subscribed to an ad-supported plan at some point by March 2025, up from 66% a year earlier.

The proportion of consumers who consistently choose ads when presented with a choice has increased, with 86% of users who encountered multiple ad choices opting for an ad-supported plan at least once.

Antenna’s report excludes data from free tiers, multichannel video programming distributors, telco distribution and select bundles. It also omits Amazon Prime Video from its ad-plan figures.