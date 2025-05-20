Elgato expands Stream Deck platform with modular and virtual control tools

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Elgato has announced four additions to its Stream Deck lineup as part of a new strategy titled “Stream Deck Everywhere,” unveiled ahead of Computex 2025.

The company, a subsidiary of Corsair, stated the updates aim to broaden the platform’s reach beyond content creators to include developers, manufacturers and general users.

The Stream Deck Module is a hardware variant designed for integration into custom installations and products. It is available in 6-, 15- and 32-key configurations, housed in aluminum casings for direct mounting. The module supports Elgato’s Stream Deck software and is compatible with third-party applications. The company is providing documentation to support integration by hobbyists and professional developers.

In a promotional photo, the modular keys are integrated with broadcast gear such as a Telemetrics robotic control panel.

Elgato also introduced the Network Dock, a device that adds wired Ethernet connectivity to Stream Deck systems. It enables deployment in remote and non-desktop environments, supporting both Power over Ethernet and standard Ethernet setups. IP address configuration is managed directly on the device.

The Virtual Stream Deck, a software-only interface, allows users to place customizable control panels on their screen. Initially available to users with Stream Deck hardware and select Corsair peripherals, the application enables control via desktop, keyboard and mouse. Elgato plans to expand compatibility to additional devices.

The company also announced a new variant of the Stream Deck MK.2 featuring scissor-switch keys. The updated key mechanism is designed for faster actuation and enhanced tactile response, supporting workflows that require high-frequency input.

Elgato’s Stream Deck line has traditionally served online content creators. With the new products, the company is positioning the platform for broader application in software development, manufacturing and multi-device environments.

