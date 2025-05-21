Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Created using a variety of field footage, Philadelphia’s ABC-owned WPVI released a promo that spotlights the market while also reinforcing its brand.

Interspersed with the shots are a variety of views of key buildings and landmarks in the city with a giant 6ABC logo inserted in post-production. One of these views depicts the logo on the side of a building as if it is emblazoned on a banner, while other instances feature the logo hovering over the top of the iconic “Rocky” steps at the city’s art museum, perched atop a bridge or even reflected on the rippling surface of a river.

The spot also includes views of the station’s livery out and about in the city, including its helicopter.