Max Holland joins Shotoku Broadcast Systems as technical sales manager

Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the international manufacturer of high-quality, easy-to-use, and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems, has announced the further expansion of its sales team with the appointment of Max Holland as Technical Sales Manager. Max brings extensive knowledge of the broadcast workflow to this new position with his proven track record in business development, technical sales and customer relations.

In his role as Technical Sales Manager, Max will work closely with Sales Manager, Vishal Kagdada, to deliver the advanced technology and unrivalled support Shotoku is known for. Max will focus on solution-based selling with a strong emphasis on helping customers make the right choices by providing in-depth product demonstrations.

Prior to joining Shotoku, Max served as European Business Development Manager for PHABRIX Ltd and later for Leader Europe, where he played a pivotal role in strategic growth and client development across the region. He also held a key sales position at Vizrt, managing accounts for automation, graphics, post-production, and test solutions.

The addition to the team comes at a time of continued growth and innovation for Shotoku, as it expands across global markets. “We are delighted to welcome Max, a respected member of the broadcast technology community, to Shotoku,” said James Eddershaw, Managing Director of Shotoku Broadcast Systems. “Max’s appointment reinforces our commitment to providing outstanding service and innovative solutions. His depth of knowledge, combined with his ability to align technical solutions with real-world applications, makes him an ideal fit for our team.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Shotoku, a company with a strong reputation for engineering excellence and customer-centric values,” added Max. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and working closely with our customers to help them achieve creative and operational goals.”

Max is based at Shotoku’s global robotics HQ in Sunbury on Thames, UK.