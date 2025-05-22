Roland announces VenuSet control panel app, control integration features, and other updates

Roland Professional A/V (InfoComm 2025, Exhibit Hall Level 2, Booth 3261) announced the new VenuSet control panel app and workflow enhancements for its industry-leading product lineup.

VenuSet Control Panel App

One of the biggest challenges for A/V system integrators is providing clients with a basic, easy-to-understand control interface that streamlines operation for novice users. The new VenuSet app for iPad meets this need, offering a friendly, customizable solution for remotely operating the V-8HD, V-80HD, V-160HD, VR-6HD, VR-120HD, and future Roland products.

VenuSet enables control of video switching, audio levels, scene memory recall, Graphics Presenter, GPO, and more. VenuSet for iPad is available now. In Q3 2025, Windows and macOS versions will be available for computer-based workflows.

V-160HD and VC-100UHD Control Integration

When using the V-160HD Streaming Video Switcher with the VC-100UHD 4K Video Scaler, it’s now possible to remotely switch ROI windows on the VC-100UHD via a network connection. This allows operators to create multiple shots with fewer cameras, streamlining production workflows. Switching assignments can be controlled on the V-160HD with user buttons, macros, and external sources.

P-20HD Control Integration

Pairing the P-20HD Instant Video Replayer with a compatible Roland video switcher/AV mixer creates a complete broadcast switching and playback solution ready to handle nearly any local production. The Version 2.0 update provides integration with the V-80HD, V-160HD, VR-6HD, and VR-120HD, enabling remote playback over LAN/RS-232.

Graphics Presenter Templates

Graphics Presenter is a professional title and motion graphics software solution for select Roland video products. The Production Content Series Part One update adds over 40 templates, including new sports-related content, attractive general event templates, and a presentation timer. The core library now includes over 170 templates, and more will be added with upcoming releases.