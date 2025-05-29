Media Prima moves to a new broadcast center with Pebble resilient automation

Pebble, an automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, completed a large installation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as Media Prima Berhad moves its broadcast facilities to a new headquarters building. The comprehensive Pebble implementation also includes a fully redundant disaster recovery site across the city.

Media Prima has used Pebble automation for its primary playout facilities since 2013, now broadcasting five popular channels. In 2024 it took the decision to move to a purpose-built headquarters building, Balai Berita, and chose Pebble to build the playout infrastructure, based on its next generation Automation control software, together with Integrated Channel delivery devices.

The company had an existing disaster recovery site, Glenmarie, which used playout technology from a different vendor, but this had limited functionality and needed a refresh. Pebble was asked to provide a complete duplicate system at Glenmarie, so the playout platform is fully 5+5 redundant channels, connected via fibre between the two buildings. Maintaining perfect synchronisation of playlists and media between the two buildings is a core part of the Pebble Automation software.

Media Prima also uses Pebble Remote, which provides access by authorized users from any location, allowing operation of either site from anywhere in times of disruption. This allows the backup site to operate unstaffed under normal circumstances, while still ensuring immediate handover in the case of issues at the main site.

The result is a comprehensive automated playout infrastructure with high reliability and complete resilience, while drawing on the decade of experience that Media Prima has with Pebble’s sophisticated software.

The project was implemented at Media Prima by Pebble in conjunction with its local integration partner Tiara Vision. Projects director Nik Ahmad Danial said “Our relationship with Media Prima dates back to its beginnings, and we are proud of the contributions we have made along the way. This new playout infrastructure, providing complete resilience across two sites, called for close collaboration between us, Pebble and the customer.

“Migrating content and control while implementing enhanced workflows is always a challenge for projects like this,” Danial added. “We had to secure the transformations while keeping all the channels on air without interruption. Thanks to the strong relationships between the parties, we delivered what was needed, as promised.”

The project saw the disaster recovery system at Glenmarie completed at the end of 2024, with the new site at Balai Berita commissioned and handed over in early 2025, delivering fully redundant, live mirrored playout for five channels.

