Veset enables Telekom Malaysia’s full-scale cloud migration using Nimbus

Cloud playout solutions provider, Veset, has announced its partnership with Telekom Malaysia (TM) to successfully migrate ten of its regional TV channels to the cloud using Veset Nimbus on AWS. This shift to cloud playout will enable the regional broadcaster to deliver high-quality, multi-platform content to Malaysian audiences with the ability to scale for viewer demand.

By adopting Veset Nimbus, TM has transitioned from the constraints of traditional hardware-based broadcasting to a cloud-native solution that streamlines operations, enhances agility, and reduces infrastructure costs. This migration allows for faster deployment of new channels and provides a more resilient, high-performance broadcasting infrastructure.

“As the industry evolves, and with today’s viewers consuming content across multiple platforms, broadcasters must evolve to meet changing demand,” said Gatis Gailis, CEO and Founder, Veset. “By moving its TV channels to Veset Nimbus, Telekom Malaysia is not just keeping up with industry trends, it’s ensuring seamless content delivery through cloud-powered broadcasting that also optimises operational efficiencies.”

The decision to embrace cloud playout was driven by TM’s commitment to innovation. Traditional broadcasting models often struggle with the speed and flexibility required in today’s media landscape. TM’s migration to Veset Nimbus ensures that it remains at the forefront of Malaysia’s broadcasting, delivering seamless, high-quality content without the limitations of physical infrastructure.