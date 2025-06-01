LGBTQIA+ series ‘It’s OK to Ask Questions’ to debut new episodes

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In conjunction with the globally-recognized Pride Month celebration, NBCUniversal Local Chicago has announced its two-time GLAAD Media Award-nominated LGBTQIA+ discussion series, “It’s OK to Ask Questions,” will be premiering brand-new episodes of the acclaimed program Sunday, June 1, 2025, on Peacock.

Hosted by Matt Rodrigues, who is also executive producer, Season 3 of “It’s OK to Ask Questions” showcases open and honest conversations with trailblazers in the LGBTQIA+ community, delivering candid dialogue where no topic is off limits.

The mission of the series is to provide viewers with thoughtful information on numerous topics that may be unfamiliar or misunderstood, according to the station. In its first two seasons, “It’s OK to Ask Questions” earned GLAAD Media Award nominations in the “Outstanding TV Journalism: Long-Form” category.

For the upcoming third season, the show will take the discussions even further featuring exclusive interviews with comedy legend Tig Notaro, Indigenous, Two-Spirit activist and social media star Kairyn Potts, trans influencer couple Shaye and Amanda Scott, along with an incredible story of love and strength featuring Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley.

“From earning back-to-back GLAAD Media Award nominations, to once again presenting to a national audience on Peacock, our ‘It’s OK to Ask Questions’ series continues to focus on the important, and often misunderstood, discussions that need to take place in today’s world,” said Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago, in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of Matt Rodrigues, (executive producer) Matt Knutson and our entire team for their on-going efforts to enable the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community to be heard.”

“I am so pleased and honored to release Season 3 of ‘It’s OK to Ask Questions’ into the world,” added Rodrigues. “The honesty and openness of all our guests over the past three years have helped me — and our viewers — grow in ways I never imagined. I will always strive to ask the kinds of questions that break down walls and build a deeper understanding of these important discussions.”

Episode 1: In one of its most emotional, yet inspirational episodes to date, “It’s OK to Ask Questions” host Rodrigues interviews non-binary spoken word poet Andrea Gibson and their wife, writer Megan Falley, who open up on how Andrea’s terminal cancer diagnosis has transformed their love and life. The couple speaks candidly about how facing mortality has deepened their connection, stripped away the unnecessary, and brought in a new clarity on what truly matters in life. With tenderness and honesty, Andrea and Megan share their incredible journey rooted in strength, kindness, and love.

Episode 2: Rodrigues sits down with trans influencer Shaye Scott and her wife, Amanda, to share their extraordinary story of love, identity, and resilience. The couple opens up about navigating Shaye’s gender transition, Amanda’s sexual discovery, and their decision to leave the Mormon Church—a choice that cost them community, but ultimately led to greater freedom. Through vulnerability and strength, they reveal how their bond not only survived, but deepened.

Episode 3: Comedian, actor and writer Tig Notaro joins Rodrigues to discuss her unexpected path to love, her non-traditional family, and her undeniable success. Known for her sharp wit and groundbreaking career, Tig shares how growing up in the deep south with a supportive family defied the typical queer narrative. She reflects on never believing she would get married, yet now shares a joyful life with her wife Melissa and their two young sons — who, she says, have transformed her in the best way.

Episode 4: Rodrigues and his team travel to Opaskwayak, Manitoba to meet Canadian Two-Spirit activist and social media star, Kairyn Potts. In this eye-opening conversation about identity, healing, and heritage, viewers will be taken to a powerful, Two-Spirit gathering where Kai explains the deep cultural roots of the Two-Spirit identity in Indigenous traditions. Kairyn also opens up about his difficult family past and how he’s become a beacon of stability for Indigenous youth through his visibility, pride, and reconnection with his ancestral roots.

Season 3 of “It’s OK to Ask Questions” was executive produced by NBCU Local Chicago’s Vice President of Multi-Platform Content Matt Knutson and Senior Producer of Multi-Platform Content Matt Buckman. NBCU Local Chicago Multi-Platform Producer Hannah Lindvall and NBC 5 Chicago Senior Manager, Integrated Sales & Marketing Erin MacCourtney served as producers.

In addition to its Season 3 delivery starting June 1, Peacock will also present every episode from Seasons 1 and 2 of the discussion series featuring candid interviews with additional LGBTQIA+ trailblazers including Hollywood legend Rosie O’Donnell, music and pop culture icon Jojo Siwa, pro wrestling superstar Gabbi Tuft, transmasc artist and activist Chella Man, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé, Grey’s Anatomy actor E.R. Fightmaster, Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter and intersex activist and author Pidgeon Pagonis among others.

On Saturday June 7, 2025, and Sunday, June 8, 2025, viewers can watch Season 3 marathons of “It’s OK to Ask Questions” on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. local time.

The NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.