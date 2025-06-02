How to watch CNN’s broadcast of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ with George Clooney for free

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN’s presentation of the five-time Tony Award nominated new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov marks a historic Broadway first: Never before has a live play ever been broadcast and televised — and viewers will be able to watch it for free.

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Pamela Brown will lead special live coverage.

CNN will bring this timely production to audiences around the world, beginning with special live coverage at 6:30 p.m. outside of the Winter Garden Theatre, hosted by Brown.

At 7 p.m., the play will air live on CNN and CNN International and stream live without requiring a cable login via CNN.com/GoodNightGoodLuck and on connected TVs and mobile apps.

It will also stream live on Max across all subscription plans. Immediately following the broadcast, CNN will host an exclusive special to discuss the critically acclaimed production and state of global journalism hosted by Cooper.

The broadcast is executive produced by George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Deena Katz, Todd Wagner and Jeff Skoll.

In this landmark theatrical and live television event, two-time Academy Award winner and first-time Tony Award nominee, George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The critically-acclaimed production of “Good Night, and Good Luck” closes its theatrical run with a matinee performance on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, “Good Night, and Good Luck,” directed by Tony winner David Cromer, recently made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week.

Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. (which was executive produced by Wagner and Skoll along with Clooney and Heslov) and written by the same authors, the following actors portray real life figures alongside Clooney as Murrow: Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William S. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.

The creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video and projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice and dialect), Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision), and David Caparelliotis (casting director).

“Good Night, and Good Luck” is produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.