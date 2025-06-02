‘Top Story’ follows Tom Llamas to Studio 1A

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As part of Tom Llamas taking over “NBC Nightly News” on June 2, 2025, his streaming broadcast “Top Story” moved to the same studio “Nightly” originates from.

The move was likely driven heavily by logistics. Because “Top Story” streams at 7 p.m. eastern, immediately following when “Nightly” ends, Llamas would need to walk from Studio 1A, which is on the first level of the building across the street from NBC News’ main operations, to Studio 3AW, which is also three floors up.

So, it makes sense that “Top Story” moved to Studio 1A, which is where “Nightly” has originated from since 2021. It shares the space with “Today” as well.

With the move, the show now largely relies on the curved anchor desk that NBC has been placing behind “Nightly” video wall shots since 2021.

“Top Story” retained the same graphics and look it has used since it debuted in 2021, though modified background versions were created to fill the 40-foot curved video wall in 1A. Llamas delivers segments from the desk, with the option for debriefs from correspondents or in-studio guests to join him there, or from in front of the six-panel motorized video array against the wider wall of windows. The latter is delivered from a standing position.

“Top Story” had typically originated from 3AW using a set originally designed and built for “Nightly News” in 2017, which offered a wider variety of LED panel configurations to choose from. 3AW is also used for “NBC News Daily.”

The move to 1A means the newscast has lost some of its more innovative blocking and graphics.

