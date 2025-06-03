Versant outlines new office locations following NBCUniversal split

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC will vacate its longtime space at 30 Rockefeller Plaza this summer and temporarily relocate to 229 West 43rd Street, a building formerly used by BuzzFeed and currently occupied by Snap Inc.

The move, expected to begin in August, is part of broader changes under Versant, a new entity formed by Comcast from the spin-off of cable assets including MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, and Golf Channel.

The updates were detailed in a memo to staff from Jeff Mayzurk, president of operations and technology at Versant.

The Midtown Manhattan office, referred to internally as “Summer Camp,” was selected for its available studio and production infrastructure as well as its location for commuters in the Tri-State area.

While MSNBC will occupy temporary quarters, Versant is still finalizing a permanent headquarters location in New York City. Additional changes are planned across Versant’s international and domestic footprint.

In Washington, D.C., MSNBC and CNBC will share space on the newly renovated eighth floor at 400 North Capitol Street, also home to NBC News operations.

CNBC will continue to operate from its Englewood Cliffs, N.J., facility, which will serve as the technical operations center for Versant. Some MSNBC technical staff will also be based at this location.

The company is also consolidating other operations, with Los Angeles-based teams moving to 10 UCP in Universal City and plans to relocate London employees near the current CNBC office at Fleet Place. Office searches are underway in Beijing and Shanghai, and Singapore’s ad sales teams are expected to move to the Mapletree facility later this year.

Versant’s sports operations will remain split between NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., and a new office in downtown Stamford planned for September.

Versant officially adopted its name in May, after being referred to as SpinCo during the transition period.

Along with cable channels, Versant also includes digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.