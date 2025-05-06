Comcast cable spinoff referred to as SpinCo officially named: Versant

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast’s soon-to-be independent cable networks division has been named Versant, according to a staff memo issued by Mark Lazarus, the executive tapped to lead the new company.

Versant will serve as the corporate home for MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, and Golf Channel. The formal spinoff from Comcast, which had been temporarily called SpinCo, is expected to be completed later this year.

In the memo, Lazarus wrote, “Versant represents more than a name — it speaks to our adaptability and embraces the opportunity to shape a new, modern media company.” He said the name was selected following a months-long process involving internal brand marketers, designers and strategists, during which thousands of options were narrowed to a shortlist of three that underwent international legal clearance and design vetting.

Brand marketers Lisa Fleming and Mike DeRienzo, in a recorded announcement to staff, said the name Versant, which refers to the slope of a mountain, was presented as evoking “strength” and “forward movement. ”

The company’s permanent headquarters will be located in Manhattan, with a temporary office space referred to internally as “summer camp.”

Lazarus noted that more than 5,000 individuals have expressed interest in joining the company, and a careers site listing over 100 open positions is expected to launch this week.

MSNBC, which will no longer be affiliated with NBC News following the spinoff, is reportedly developing its own news division. The network’s future approach to streaming has not been announced. Content from MSNBC has previously appeared on Peacock, a platform that will remain with Comcast.

The cable group had been internally referred to as SpinCo since the spinoff was first announced in 2023.

Advertisement