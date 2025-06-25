Tennis Channel signs major women’s tennis deal with WTA through 2032

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WTA Ventures and Tennis Channel have agreed to a new six-year media rights deal ensuring that Tennis Channel platforms will continue to be the exclusive home of WTA tennis in the United States through 2032.

The deal, between the Women’s Tennis Association’s commercial division and Sinclair Broadcast Group, was announced June 25, 2025.

The agreement includes rights to the Hologic WTA Tour, all non-tournament WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events and the WTA Finals.

Following the new agreement, WTA Ventures and Tennis Channel say they will also work together to continue to “enhance and innovate coverage” of women’s tennis.

These combined efforts will build on the launch of the WTA’s new brand identity and the strong growth of women’s tennis in the United States.

The network has seen increases in live WTA viewership in the adults 18-34 demo over 2024, according to the announcement, without providing specific details.

“The U.S. is a hugely significant market for the WTA and we are excited to be partnering with Tennis Channel to bring six more seasons of brilliant tennis to fans across all its platforms,” said Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, in a statement. “Tennis Channel has shown a strong commitment to the WTA through this agreement, and we have a shared ambition to continue to deepen audience engagement and grow the impact of women’s tennis. By securing a multi-year investment from a valued strategic partner, this deal is a significant milestone for WTA Ventures as we continue to execute our strategy to achieve a step change in the commercial value of women’s tennis.”

“The WTA has been an important part of Tennis Channel since our first days on air. We couldn’t be happier to extend this partnership into the next decade,” said Tennis Channel Chairman and CEO Jeff Blackburn. “Women’s tennis is one of the most thrilling products in sports and the tour has never been stronger than it is right now. Tennis Channel looks forward to developing innovative ways to attract and entertain new fans — and to keep building on this momentum with Marina and her team.”

With four U.S. players currently in the top 10 of the PIF WTA Singles Rankings, including 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh champion Coco Gauff, the profile of women’s tennis has benefited from Tennis Channel’s Women’s Day programming since June 2024, with every Tuesday dedicated exclusively to women’s competition on the streamer TennisChannel 2, which is widely available throughout the United States for free.

Under the new deal, Tennis Channel will continue to broaden exposure and ensure parity of coverage between the women’s and men’s tours, as well as increase distribution as part of its strategic growth and expansion across digital and streaming platforms.

The Tennis Channel also holds rights to other women’s tennis events through separate deals.