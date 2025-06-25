NEP debuts Supershooter 10 mobile unit for live U.S. broadcasts

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NEP Group has announced the deployment of Supershooter 10, a new mobile production unit designed for live broadcasts across the United States. The unit was completed and commissioned in spring 2025.

Supershooter 10 is the newest in a line of six Supershooter-series vehicles and part of NEP’s fleet of more than 50 mobile production units in the United States. The series is intended to provide a consistent operating environment for production teams working across multiple events and locations.

The unit uses NEP’s TFC broadcast orchestration platform, which supports fully IP-based production, including 1080p and high dynamic range formats.

According to Howie Rosenthal, chief commercial officer for NEP Americas, Supershooter 10 is already being used at major live events and reflects the company’s ongoing investment in production technology.

Additional mobile units, Supershooter 11 and Supershooter 12, are scheduled to be commissioned by early 2026.

Dan Turk, chief technology officer for NEP Americas, said the IP-powered fleet is built to accommodate the evolving demands of live broadcasting. He described Supershooter 10 as an example of NEP’s continuing development of mobile production capabilities.

NEP operates in 25 countries and provides media services for sports and entertainment productions.

