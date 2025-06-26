BBC erects paywall for U.S. users

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

BBC has introduced a paywall for BBC.com users in the United States, marking the first phase of a subscription model that limits full access to the broadcaster’s online content.

The new subscription model offers paying users expanded access to digital content and livestreaming services.

For $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year, subscribers can access the BBC News livestream and unlimited written articles on the site. Additional benefits—such as ad-free documentaries, early-release podcasts, and exclusive newsletters—are expected to be added over time based on user engagement.

BBC.com, which is operated separately from domestic BBC platforms and funded commercially, draws nearly 60 million monthly visitors from the United States and 139 million globally. The site was relaunched in 2024 following investment in technology and editorial operations, leading to year-over-year traffic growth in the double digits.

The paywall uses a dynamic, engagement-based model that tracks user behavior, such as time spent on the site and article views. This approach allows casual readers to continue accessing free content, while encouraging more frequent users to subscribe for full access.

Users who do not subscribe will retain access to selected breaking news stories, livestreams of BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service, BBC World Service Languages sites, and a selection of newsletters and podcasts, according to the BBC.

BBC executives said the paywall supports an ongoing effort to increase international commercial revenue that helps fund the organization’s journalism and public service output. Rebecca Glashow, CEO of BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming, called the launch a major step in offering a unified content destination for U.S. audiences.

Deborah Turness, CEO of BBC News, said the partnership with BBC Studios is aimed at reaching more North American users with reliable news.

The move does not affect services in the United Kingdom. UK license fee payers traveling abroad can access domestic content through the BBC News app, provided it was downloaded from a UK app store before departure. There are no plans to introduce the paywall outside North America.

BBC.com will remain ad-supported, maintaining opportunities for commercial brand partnerships.