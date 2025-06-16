Tegna launching streaming morning news in over 50 markets

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tegna has announced plans to add two hours of morning news to its stations’ streaming, connected TV and website offerings.

“Local news drives daily decisions,” said Adrienne Roark, chief content officer at Tegna, in a statement. “With the debut of our new programming, our audiences will now have the option to watch live news produced by their trusted stations during a time of day when local coverage has been largely unavailable. In addition to serving our viewers, it will also create new opportunities for our advertisers to reach audiences regardless of where they are and how they consume our content.”

Tegna stations in over 50 markets will launch a 7 to 9 a.m. block of live and on-demand local news programming in the coming months.

According to the announcement, the launch will mean the group will deliver over 100 hours of daily local news coverage, with the potential to reach 100 million viewers.

“This content expansion reinforces our companywide commitment to local news and we’re confident that it will further strengthen our newsrooms, enhance the viewer experience, support our communities and deliver value to all stakeholders,” Roark noted.

The launch stems from a test run at Tegna stations across the country, including KGW in Portland, Oregon, WCNC in Charlotte, North Carolina, and WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio.

35 of Tegna’s markets are expected to launch these newscasts in the summer of 2025, with that figure expanding to over 50 markets in the fall.

Viewers can access these streams through apps on streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or visit their local station’s website to access the live stream directly from a web browser. In select markets, this new programming will also be available on digital subchannels.

Tegna already uses the “plus” branding for its streaming offerings. Select stations already air 7 to 9 a.m. newscasts via these apps and other platforms. Some of its stations also offer feeds via digital subchannels or via pay TV providers.

This announcement marks a major move by Tegna to solidify and standardize its streaming offerings as local TV stations — as well as other broadcasters — explore new ways to reach audiences via streaming and digital platforms.

It is also one of the company’s most significant moves since Roark joined the company after exiting as president of CBS News in February 2025. She had been in that role for just over half a year.

It’s not clear if plans for this offering were already in the works when Roark came on board.