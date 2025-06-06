Netgear expands M4350 switch line with enhancements for SMPTE ST 2110 workflows

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Netgear has announced the expansion of its M4350 series of managed switches with four new models designed for broadcast and professional audiovisual applications.

The new switches, set to launch during the InfoComm 2025 trade show in Orlando, Fla., offer features intended to improve deployment speed, network reliability, and system management.

Enhancements include built-in timing functionality critical for SMPTE ST 2110 workflows, as well as a visual cable identification system and a secure power connection design.

The switches include multicolor LED port identification, which allows technicians to match physical ports to assigned colors in Netgear AV OS. The models also support grandmaster and boundary clock functions, enabling them to act as a timing source for broadcast systems.

Additional features include a new power connection mechanism that prevents accidental disconnections and compliance with the Trade Agreements Act.

“These new additions to our M4350 line demonstrate NETGEAR AV’s ongoing commitment to addressing the specific needs of broadcast and pro AV professionals,” said Laurent Masia, senior director of product line management for managed switches at Netgear.

The four new models include:

M4350-8M2V (MSM4310): 8x 2.5G ports and 4x 25G uplinks, half width

M4350-24M4X4V (MSM4332): 24x 2.5G and 4x 10G/Multi-gig PoE++ ports with 4x 25G SFP28 uplinks

M4350-24F4X (MSM4328F): 24x 1G/2.5G SFP ports and 4x 10G Combo Copper/SFP+ ports

M4350-40F4C (XSM4344FC): 40x 10G SFP+ ports and 4x 100G QSFP28 uplinks

The company expects product availability to begin in July. Separate SKUs will be provided to meet U.S. government procurement requirements.

Netgear plans to demonstrate the switches at booth 4401 during InfoComm, alongside other Pro AV products including M4250 switches, Wi-Fi 7 access points, and the Pro Router. More than 150 partner booths at the show will operate on Netgear AV infrastructure.