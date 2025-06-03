Paducah NBC station nearing move to new local news ‘hub’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WPSD, the NBC affiliate serving the Paducah, Kentucky, area, is putting the final touches on its move to downtown, where it will become part of a local news hub being created for its parent, Paxton Media Group.

The station, which has called 100 Television Lane its home for just under 70 years.

The current plan is for WPSD, which is known on-air as Local 6, to officially move to 408 Kentucky Avenue after the 10 p.m. newscast on Friday, June 6, 2025.

To help facilitate the move, the station will not produce its Saturday morning newscast or the 6 p.m., but plans to be ready to go for the 10.

After that, all newscasts will originate from the new facility.

WPSD’s new home is actually the Paducah Sun building and houses the local newspaper’s newsroom and other offices. The space will be also be used to publish some of the Sun’s sister publications and is being promoted under the banner “Building an American newsroom.”

Paxton Media, WPSD’s owner, also owns the Sun and other newspapers across the region as well as ones outside the immediate area.

As part of WPSD’s move, Paxton has invested in significant updates to the building to support live television production.