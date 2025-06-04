Sinclair names VP for business development for its original content brand AMP Media

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair has named Daniel Maas vice president of business development for AMP Media, the company’s original content brand.

In this newly created role, Maas will lead strategic growth initiatives across AMP Media’s expanding portfolio, including original podcasts, social-first video series and digital franchises, according to the company.

Maas brings over 15 years of experience across digital content, revenue strategy and business development, having most recently served as head of media at Betr, the sports media and gaming startup co-founded by social media personality and boxer Jake Paul, where he led the creation of its digital content division, developing popular programming with athletes and celebrities.

Prior to Betr, Maas was executive vice president, commercial at Wave Sports + Entertainment, where he helped build flagship franchises such as “New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce.” His career also includes senior roles in business development and partnerships at DAZN, the NBA and CBS Interactive.

“Dan’s expertise at the intersection of media, sports, and entertainment, along with his proven ability to build compelling digital franchises, makes him a powerful addition as we expand AMP Media’s audio and social content offerings,” said Kevin Cotlove, EVP and chief digital officer, Sinclair, in a statement.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join Sinclair and help catapult its digital and social business to the next level. The company has a unique vision, and I’m excited to collaborate with this talented team to help scale audiences, expand the original content portfolio and grow monetization,” said Maas.

Maas holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.

