CBS Los Angeles launches weeklong initiative focused on region’s home insurance crisis

In response to California’s escalating home insurance crisis, CBS Los Angeles is dedicating an entire week of coverage that started June 2, 2025, to help Southern Californians understand their rights, navigate policy changes and prepare for the future.

The initiative, titled “Home Insurance: We’ve Got You Covered,” will feature in-depth reporting, expert interviews, and a unique opportunity for viewers to speak directly with insurance professionals.

Many L.A.-area residents are wrestling with the impact of rising premiums, policy non-renewals and limited coverage options. Reporter Kristine Lazar and CBS News California Investigates reporter Julie Watts are teaming up to explore every angle of this issue — from underinsurance to the challenges of the FAIR Plan.

The first two days of the initiative included a collection of reports that explain insurance and how recent events, including wildfires, have affected the insurance market in the region, as well as a live phone bank featuring attorneys, consumer advocates, and insurance experts. The experts answered 500 calls during the three-hour phone bank.

Thursday, June 5, 2025, will feature a one-hour town hall hosted by Pat Harvey at 7 p.m. local time, featuring a panel of industry stakeholders, survivors and policy experts. The event will repeat June 7, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Following that, at 9 p.m., is a wrap-up special.