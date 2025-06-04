Zixi and Uplynk partner on IP-based video delivery

Zixi, a leader in IP video delivery, and Uplynk, have announced a strategic partnership that empowers broadcasters, content owners, and distributors to scale high-quality streaming operations while aiming to accelerate the industry’s shift from satellite and fiber to IP.

This collaboration merges Zixi’s robust IP-based content delivery infrastructure with Uplynk’s agile video orchestration and managed services, delivering a comprehensive solution for the next generation of broadcast workflows.

Streamlined, End-to-End Streaming Infrastructure

Uplynk offers industry-leading streaming orchestration and its hallmark StreamOps service — a fully managed operations team that provides around-the-clock support for everything from niche live events to global marquee broadcasts. This unique combination empowers customers to operate reliably at scale, regardless of internal technical resources.

Complementing this, Zixi’s software-defined platform supports 14 industry protocols — including SRT, RIST, and the Zixi Protocol — and is tightly integrated with standards like SCTE-35 to ensure seamless interoperability with traditional and emerging broadcast ecosystems. Its cloud-based control plane, ZEN Master, provides centralized visibility and management of live video transport.

Unified Control, Maximum Flexibility

As a key part of the integration, Uplynk’s platform is now embedded within Zixi ZEN Master, enabling joint customers to manage contribution, transformation, and delivery workflows through a single, unified interface. This alignment reduces operational complexity, boosts confidence in IP migration, and supports reliable execution at every stage of the media supply chain.

“This partnership is about enabling flexibility and confidence in the move to IP,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO at Zixi. “Whether migrating from satellite or scaling live events, our combined technologies streamline delivery and enhance operational reliability.”

“StreamOps is the game-changer,” added Eric Black, CEO/CTO at Uplynk. “With Zixi’s rock-solid transport and our managed streaming expertise, customers get a complete, scalable solution from signal acquisition to viewer experience.”

