Dalet appoints Tamara Saunders as chief financial officer

Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tamara Saunders as chief financial officer (CFO). Tamara brings nearly 30 years of expertise in enterprise technology and financial strategy, making her well-suited to support Dalet’s next phase of growth and innovation.

Saunders’ career encompasses leadership roles at global technology companies, including extensive experience guiding financial strategies in high-growth, international environments. Her ability to build cohesive, results-driven teams and align operations with corporate goals has earned her a reputation as a forward-looking, strategic leader.

“Tamara brings a wealth of financial expertise, operational insight, and a proven record in driving transformation across complex organizations,” said Santiago Solanas, CEO of Dalet. “She embodies the modern CFO, playing a pivotal role in shaping strategy, fostering collaboration, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. We are thrilled to have her join Dalet’s executive team as we continue our focus on innovation, customer success, and operational excellence.”

Tamara will lead Dalet’s global financial operations, overseeing critical areas such as financial planning, risk management, and organizational development. She will also serve as a key liaison with Dalet’s Board of Directors and investors, ensuring transparency and alignment as the company pursues its strategic objectives. Her leadership will be instrumental in aligning Dalet’s financial strategies with its long-term goals, empowering teams to deliver impactful results and strengthening its position as an industry leader.

“In today’s fast-evolving industry, financial leadership is not just about numbers, it’s about creating frameworks that enable agility and innovation,” said Tamara Saunders. “I am excited to join Dalet at such a pivotal time in its growth. The opportunity to collaborate across disciplines as we drive value for our customers and continue building a strong foundation for the future is deeply inspiring.”

This appointment reinforces Dalet’s commitment to assembling a leadership team equipped to navigate the evolving media technology landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

To gain a deeper understanding of the vital role CFOs play in driving success within the media and entertainment industry, read Solanas’ latest blog, “CFO 2.0: Driving Digital Transformation from the Finance Seat.” The article provides valuable insights into how financial leaders are shaping digital transformation strategies today.

