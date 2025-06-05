Mediagenix unveils data scan tool to improve quality of metadata at Media Companies

Mediagenix, a leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, announced the launch of Data Scan, a new capability within the Mediagenix suite of products across the content supply chain. This powerful tool helps media companies harmonize metadata arriving from various external sources, ensuring consistency crucial to the management of the content catalog.

By providing Mediagenix’s customers with a set of KPIs that evaluate and improve the quality of their metadata, Data Scan offers deep insights into metadata, enabling broadcasters and media companies to identify issues, prioritize actions, and ultimately enhance the quality of their recommendation and search engines.

“At Mediagenix, innovation is in our DNA. Data Scan reflects our commitment to equipping media companies with advanced tools to meet the growing demands of their audiences by improving the effectiveness of their recommendations and search engine,” said Emmanuel Müller, Chief Product Officer, Mediagenix. “This is a significant milestone in our mission to provide innovative solutions for content value management.”

Data Scan works with 15 languages and analyzes metadata across several critical KPIs, categorized into three zones — Priority, Warning, and Cool — which help companies to quickly identify and prioritize issues based on their impact on recommendations. Broadcasters can click on any specific issue within the zones to view detailed metrics, including the percentage of affected tags or items, with actionable tips on how to resolve them. Data Scan’s insights and guidelines continuously refine metadata, ensuring that a recommendation engine operates at its best.

Data Scan’s streamlined workflow allows companies to efficiently identify, prioritize, and act on metadata issues, significantly improving the quality and effectiveness of their recommendations and search results, leading to higher user engagement and satisfaction.

Data Scan is now part of Spideo’s humanized content recommendations, personalized discovery, and catalog exploration capabilities, which are fully integrated into Mediagenix’s flagship Title Management solution, a cornerstone of the Content Value Management suite. As a result, media and entertainment organizations can anticipate a 40% improvement in catalog discovery and gain a remarkable 60% increase in workflow efficiency for content value management processes.

With this latest capability — incorporating capabilities from Spideo, which Mediagenix acquired in 2024 — Mediagenix confirms its position as a global innovator in media content solutions, enabling organizations to meet the growing demands of consumers in an increasingly digital age.

Advertisement