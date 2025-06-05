PSSI increases investments in appear video transmission technology to strengthen live broadcast capabilities

PSSI Global Services has made another investment in video delivery technology, purchasing a large complement of advanced transmission hardware from Appear.

This acquisition includes multiple X20 chassis, HDR HEVC encoder and decoder cards, and multiple hardware-accelerated SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) cards, representing an expansion of PSSI’s IP and HEVC infrastructure. In addition, PSSI has procured corresponding BISS-CA addressable encryption licenses, enabling robust, secure, and scalable content protection for high-value live broadcasts.

The newly acquired Appear equipment will play a central role in supporting upcoming major live events, including the FIFA Club World Cup and FIFA World Cup. The company is also designing and engineering new multi-path field transmission kits, built around the Appear X Platform, to enhance remote production capabilities for top-tier sports entertainment clients such as UFC, WWE, and FOX Sports.

“Whether over satellite, fiber, or IP, this investment in Appear technology reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class broadcast transmission solutions for the most prominent live events worldwide,” says Derek Blount, CEO of PSSI. “Appear’s high-performance X Platform gives us the flexibility and scalability to meet the needs of our partners, from regional sports productions to the most complex international broadcasts.”

“One of the earliest industry pioneers to utilize the Appear X Platform in remote event contribution, PSSI’s senior engineering staff is recognized today as the foremost field experts in Appear technology,” says Ed McGivern, Appear’s North America General Manager. “The joining of PSSI’s service expertise, along with Appear’s advanced compression and processing technology, is a robust combination that holds tremendous benefits for technology-forward customers in the live events industry.”

This latest investment marks a significant step forward in PSSI’s continuing evolution toward next-generation workflows, reinforcing its position at the forefront of live event production and transmission services.