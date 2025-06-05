WBD to lay off less than 100, most from its linear lifestyle cable networks

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Warner Bros. Discovery has started a small round of layoffs.

The cuts, which involve less than 100 roles, are mainly focused on the division that handles the linear networks that were originally part of the Discovery family of brands. This reportedly includes its flagship Discovery Channel, OWN, American Heroes, Travel Channel and Science Channel.

WBD underwent a round of layoffs in July 2024, which were described at the time as “significantly smaller” than larger-scale cuts prior to that.

News of the cuts comes as WBD shareholders rejected a proposed $51.9 million compensation package for CEO David Zaslav, which represents a raise of 4.4%. The company’s first quarter revenue was also down in every category over 2024 and S&P has downgraded it to “junk status.” Zalslav makes 398 times more than the company’s average employee salary of $130,316.

Zaslav’s announcement that the company would reorganize into two divisions: Global linear networks and streaming and studios, was rated as “credit negative” by S&P.

That move, which is not the same as a full-scale spinoff, also fueled speculation that WBD may follow Comcast’s lead in creating a new, separate company for at least some of its linear properties as a way to break out financial reporting between the stalling cable network market and more lucrative streaming operations.