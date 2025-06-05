Younger viewers more likely to churn from SVOD due to content and cost

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A report published June 2 by Ampere Analysis shows that viewers aged 18 to 34 are more likely than other age groups to cancel subscription video-on-demand services, citing cost and content-related issues as primary concerns.

Among this demographic, 36% of those considering canceling a streaming service in the next 12 months cited cost as a factor. Despite these concerns, viewers in this age range maintain an average of 4.2 subscriptions compared with 3.3 for the general population and are more likely to rent or buy films and television content.

The data indicate a pattern of deliberate subscription cycling. Fifty-eight percent of younger consumers reported subscribing, canceling and resubscribing to services based on the availability of desirable content. This figure compares to a global average of 40%.

Engagement with subscription streaming platforms also lags behind other formats.

While 85% of 18- to 34-year-olds use a social video service daily, only 52% report daily use of subscription platforms.

Ampere Analysis also found that younger viewers associate value with features beyond pricing. Among respondents, 41% indicated that value comes from being able to watch on multiple devices, 40% from bingeable series, and 39% from access to a wide range of content.

“The growing signs of indifference among young consumers towards subscription OTT services signals a need for platforms to rethink their position,” said Isabelle Charnley, consumer analyst at Ampere Analysis. “Players must deliver deeper, more consistent value through engaging content, flexible access, and a compelling user experience that keeps audiences coming back.”

