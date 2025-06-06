ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ and ‘First Take’ set for move to 7 Hudson Square

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN will relocate its signature morning programs to Studio X and Y at 7 Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan beginning in June.

“Get Up” will be the first show to move, with its production shifting on June 9. “First Take” and ESPN Radio’s “UnSportsmanLike” will follow, both transitioning on June 23.

The programs have broadcast from ESPN’s Seaport Studios since the facility opened in spring 2018. “UnSportsmanLike,” hosted by Chris Canty, Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon, has been produced there since its debut in September 2023.

The move consolidates ESPN’s New York-based studio operations at 7 Hudson Square.

Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of content, said the location will match the tone and format of the programs.

“The space has the energy to match the bold conversations and big personalities our fans love,” Magnus said.

The June 9 edition of “Get Up” will feature analysts Marcus and Markieff Morris, Jay Williams, Dan Orlovsky, Damien Woody, and Peter Schrager joining host Mike Greenberg at the new location.

7 Hudson Square also houses other Walt Disney Company productions, including “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The View,” and “ABC News.” The facility began operations in fall 2024.

