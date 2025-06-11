Fox Sports begins one-year countdown to FIFA World Cup 26

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Sports will mark one year until the start of the FIFA World Cup 26 with a series of promotional events and media activations scheduled for Friday, June 13.

A special program titled “FIFA World Cup 26: One Year to Go” will air live from South Beach, hosted by Fox Sports broadcasters Charissa Thompson, Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden and Tom Rinaldi. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Fox. The show will include interviews with FIFA officials, a feature with U.S. men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino, and musical performances.

Earlier in the day, FS1’s “First Things First” will also originate from South Beach beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Fox Sports launched a promotional campaign across its platforms to highlight the one-year milestone.

A new announcement teaser is set to run across Fox broadcast and digital channels, Fox News, and affiliate stations. A FIFA World Cup 26 graphic will appear on Fox Sports networks throughout the day.

In New York City, promotional content will be featured on the Times Square “Godzilla” screen, located between 45th and 46th Streets.

In-person events include appearances by an ice cream truck in New York and Los Angeles. In New York, Alexi Lalas and Carli Lloyd will distribute ice cream at FOX Square starting at 11 a.m. Eastern. In Los Angeles, broadcasters Stu Holden, Rob Stone and John Strong will serve ice cream at Venice Beach Boardwalk from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific.

Alexi Lalas will also release a special episode of his podcast, State of the Union, featuring Rob Stone.

Advertisement

Fox Sports is working with the Scores Network in New York and Los Angeles to support youth development through soccer. Fox employees will participate in the SCORScoresES Cup, a fundraising soccer tournament supporting the nonprofit’s programming.

In partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, local youth will join in the festivities as part of the organization’s sports and recreation initiatives.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The tournament will include 48 teams playing 104 matches across North America. Fox Sports is the English-language broadcast partner in the United States.