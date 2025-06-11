Future of journalism and creator economy among key focuses at NAB Show New York

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Registration will open in late July for the 2025 NAB Show New York, scheduled for Oct. 21–23 at the Javits Center.

The annual event, produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, will bring together media, entertainment and marketing professionals from across the broadcasting, sports, live events, and film industries. Organizers expect approximately 13,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors.

Programming on Oct. 22 will highlight broadcast television and radio. It includes the launch of a new Future of Journalism Symposium and a dedicated Sports Conference Track. The symposium will address topics such as artificial intelligence in news production, automated reporting, hybrid funding models and niche journalism.

Oct. 23 will focus on the creator economy, emerging technologies and media trends. The day will begin with a fireside chat featuring Alessandra Catanese, CEO of digital comedy brand Smosh. She will discuss approaches to audience engagement and monetization, including live streaming, exclusive content and direct interaction with fans.

“This event is a must-attend for creators, streamers and broadcasters seeking to elevate their craft and amplify their message,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events at NAB.

The show floor will include product demonstrations, panel discussions and a career fair hosted by the NAB Leadership Foundation. Exhibitors scheduled to appear include B&H, Blackmagic, Canon, Chyron, Enco, Fujinon, Grass Valley, Panasonic, RCS and Ross.

Additional programming includes the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum and Local TV Strategies in collaboration with TVNewsCheck, both set for Oct. 22. Post|Production World New York, presented with Future Media Conferences, will take place on both Oct. 22 and 23.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards dinner will be held on Oct. 21 at the Edison Ballroom, recognizing achievements in radio broadcasting.

