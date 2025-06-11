TNT Sports sees surge in viewership for first U.S. Roland-Garros broadcast

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TNT Sports’ first U.S. broadcast of Roland-Garros delivered record television and digital engagement across its platforms, including TNT, truTV, Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

The women’s singles final on Saturday, featuring Coco Gauff’s win over Aryna Sabalenka, averaged 1.5 million viewers across TNT and truTV. That figure marks a 94% increase compared to 2024 and the highest audience for a Roland-Garros women’s final since 2016. Viewership among adults aged 25 to 54 increased by 105% year-over-year.

Sunday’s men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner averaged 1.8 million viewers and peaked at 2.6 million at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The five-hour, 29-minute match was the longest final in tournament history and drew an 8% increase in average viewership over 2024, making it the most-watched men’s final at Roland-Garros since 2021. The broadcast also saw a 16% increase in the 25 to 54 age group.

TNT Sports reported a 25% increase in total viewership across the two-week tournament compared to last year, with the most total hours watched through the end of Friday’s matches.

Digital platforms also reported significant engagement.

Bleacher Report and House of Highlights generated over 800 million video views, making it the most-viewed tennis tournament on social media by a media partner. Key content included a 41-shot rally between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, which drew more than 10 million views on TikTok, and an interview featuring Coco Gauff and John Isner that reached 3 million views.

A segment with Venus Williams, Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens aired on TNT and has reached more than 450,000 views on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel.

