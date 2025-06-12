Sinclair reports viewership growth across Charge, Comet, Roar and The Nest

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair reported record-breaking growth and new content acquisitions for its free, over-the-air multicast networks Charge, Comet, Roar and The Nest, citing increased ratings and strategic expansions.

The company said ratings improved following a series of initiatives including the acquisition of key series, increased distribution in top designated market areas, the rebranding of TBD to Roar, and multi-platform promotional events such as Comet Fest and CHARGECON.

According to Nielsen data, Charge saw a 21 percent increase in year-over-year viewership, Comet rose 17 percent and Roar increased 40 percent in the top 10 markets between January and May 2025. These gains occurred alongside what Sinclair described as the highest year-over-year coverage growth among Nielsen-rated broadcast networks for May 2025.

For the 2025-26 season, Sinclair has added several series and films across its networks. Charge will include “Criminal Minds” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” along with existing shows like “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

Comet will feature “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “The Outer Limits,” “Stargate SG1,” “Grimm” and “The X-Files.” Upcoming movie events will include the “Matrix” trilogy, “Spaceballs,” “The Terminator” and various “Star Trek” films. The network also plans to air “Interstellar” in November 2026.

Roar has added “Hollywood Game Night” and earlier seasons of “Weakest Link,” hosted by Jane Lynch, to a schedule that includes “Saturday Night Live,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “Key & Peele.”

The Nest will expand its reality programming with “Gene Simmons: Family Jewels,” “Wahlburgers” and “My Ghost Story,” alongside existing series such as “Cold Case Files,” “Ice Road Truckers” and “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Adam Ware, senior vice president of growth networks at Sinclair, attributed the networks’ performance to expanded reach and content offerings.

Advertisement

Sinclair operates 185 television stations in 85 markets and owns the Tennis Channel, its multicast networks, and NewsON, a streaming service for local news.