NBC SVP for talent will jump to Versant

A key member of NBCUniversal’s talent team will jump to Versant.

Jessica Kurdali, who has been senior vice president for talent strategy at NBC News since 2023 and has been with the network going back to being an intern starting in 2002, will take on a similar role at Versant.

At Versant, she’s expected to handle talent across news networks such as MSNBC and CNBC plus the new company’s entertainment and sports portfolio. She’ll be responsible for identifying and recruiting talent, which is vital for any network looking to stay fresh and relevant.

There has been no word on who might replace Kurdali at NBC News.

Kurdali is the latest staffer who has been announced as either staying at NBCU or jumping to Versant or one of its networks.

Comcast is reportedly trying to get talent and other staffers to pick one company or another, though there have been some exceptions where an anchor or reporter may appear on both NBC News and a Versant network such as MSNBC.