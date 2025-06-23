Pac-12 inks long-term media deal with CBS Sports and Paramount+

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Sports and the Pac-12 Conference have announced an extension of their media partnership, which will take effect with the 2025 football season and continue through the 2030-31 academic year. The agreement designates CBS Sports as the primary media partner for the restructured Pac-12 Conference.

Under the terms of the agreement, CBS and Paramount+ will air key Pac-12 football and men’s basketball events, including the annual championship games in both sports. In addition to at least three regular season football games and three men’s basketball games per season on CBS and Paramount+, additional games will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

The media rights extension is part of a broader effort to restructure the Pac-12. The conference is scheduled to relaunch ahead of the 2026-27 season with new and returning members. CBS Sports is the first announced long-term media partner in the new configuration. Other partners are expected to be named following further negotiations.

Octagon, serving as the Pac-12’s exclusive media rights advisor, supported negotiations for both the initial 2025 agreement and the extended arrangement through 2031.

The new Pac-12 membership includes Oregon State, Washington State, and six other institutions: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, and Utah State. The league also plans to add at least one more football-playing, all-sports member ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Current metrics indicate the new Pac-12 ranks in the top five conferences nationally for both football and men’s basketball, based on College Football Playoff rankings, AP Top 25 placements, FPI averages, and NCAA tournament appearances.

Oregon State and Washington State will continue to operate under the existing Pac-12 structure through the 2025-26 academic year under a grace period granted by the NCAA. The full realignment will take effect in the 2026-27 season.

For 2025, Pac-12 has a unique one season deal including The CW, CBS and ESPN.

Advertisement