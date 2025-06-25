Local Now adding 23 free channels from Warner Bros. Discovery

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Allen Media Group’s Local Now will add 23 channels from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The deal will give users of the free Local Now service access to a variety of additional content culled from across the WBD empire, ranging from news headlines, reality, true crime, sports, lifestyle content and Spanish-language offerings.

The channels include dedicated feeds from well-known brands such as CNN and Bleacher Report, as well as ones with more generic names that combine content from various WBD brands.

Many of the networks are already available via other FAST providers, including Tubi, The Roku Channel and Plex.

Financial terms of the AMG-WBD deal were not disclosed, though both Local Now and WBD’s free digital networks utilize a business model largely focused on advertising revenue.

The full list of the networks joining Local News appears below.

At the Movies: Classic films from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Bleacher Report: Profiles and interviews of top NFL, NBA and MLB athletes

CNN Headlines: News updates and headlines of the day

CNN Originals: Documentary series

Crime Scenes: True crime and mysteries

Family Unscripted: Stories from a diverse range of families

Ghosts Are Real: Paranormal topics

How To: Factual, informative programming on a variety of topics

Love & Marriage: Wedding and relationship stories

MotorTrend FAST: Automative content

Mysterious Worlds: Unsolved mysteries and happenings

Paws & Claws: Pets

Sweet Escapes: Cake and baking shows, including competitions

Unique Lives: The lives of diverse people with interesting and unique situations and interests

Welcome Home: Real estate and interior design

Spanish offerings include:

CNÑ Xpress: Short-form news for U.S. Hispanic audiences

Construcciones Asombrosas de WBTV: Inspiring content from WBTV

Crimen de WBTV: True crime and investigations in Spanish

Expedientes Sobrenaturales de WBTV: Mysteries and stories of the supernatural in Spanish

TuDiscovery de WBTV: Regional-themed shows in Spanish

TuWarner de WBTV: Scripted and unscripted content geared toward Hispanic audiences

Vidas Extremas de WBTV: Extreme lifestyle and travel programming in Spanish

