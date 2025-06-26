TAG Video Systems and Gencom Technology forge strategic partnership to advance broadcast monitoring across Oceania

TAG Video Systems, a leader in software-based IP media probing, monitoring, visualization, and analytics, announced a new collaboration with Gencom Technology, a premier provider of media technology solutions across New Zealand, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. By combining TAG’s Realtime Media Platform with Gencom’s deep regional expertise, the partnership aims to deliver enhanced visibility, operational agility, and control across modern media workflows.

As the industry accelerates its shift toward IP-based workflows, broadcasters are under increasing pressure to boost efficiency, maintain uninterrupted service, and quickly adapt to changing demands from their customers. TAG’s fully software-based platform addresses these challenges by empowering media organizations with the ability to probe, monitor, and analyze their entire media pipeline—from ingest through delivery — all within a single unified interface.

“Oceania’s media sector is moving quickly toward IP and hybrid architectures,” said Paul Maroni, VP Sales APAC at TAG Video Systems. “Gencom’s deep regional expertise makes them the ideal partner to help broadcasters future-proof their operations with TAG’s powerful and flexible platform.”

“Our clients need more than just monitoring—they need actionable insights, confidence in their operations, and responsive local support,” said Keith Bremner, Director at Gencom Technology. “By combining TAG’s technology with Gencom’s engineering and service capabilities, we’re helping broadcasters enhance reliability and streamline operations from day one.”

With major broadcasters and service providers in the region already undertaking IP transformation projects, the collaboration between TAG and Gencom aims to deliver tangible results. The goal is for clients to gain real time visibility into their operations, streamline IP workflows, and improve service quality so they can respond more quickly to change and scale with confidence as the industry continues to evolve.