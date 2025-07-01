FAST services surpass cable as top source for live TV programming

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Free ad-supported streaming television services are now the most common source for live TV viewing among U.S. consumers, according to new findings from Horowitz Research.

The company’s 2025 edition of the “State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Viewing Behaviors” report found that 40% of live TV viewers typically use FAST platforms, surpassing traditional cable and satellite providers, which account for 36%.

Subscription-based streaming services were cited by 33% of respondents, followed by YouTube at 19% and virtual multichannel video programming distributors at 16%.

Live television remains a central part of viewing habits, with 85% of respondents saying they watch live content. The study reported that 91% of viewers aged 50 and older watch live TV, compared to 78% of those ages 18–34 and 81% of those ages 35–49.

Overall, 57% of consumers said they spend at least half of their viewing time watching live programming. Among the top genres were news and sports, followed by current episodes of new TV series.

Younger demographics showed a stronger preference for FAST services, with 53% of viewers ages 18–34 and 47% of those ages 35–49 using these platforms for live content. In contrast, only 29% of viewers age 50 and older reported using FAST services.

Adriana Waterston, executive vice president and insights and strategy lead at Horowitz Research, said the trend reflects a broader shift in the advertising landscape.

“It is critical for the health of the media ecosystem to offset the loss of advertising revenue in the traditional television space, and FAST is providing that path to sorely needed equilibrium,” Waterston said. “Further, it is giving advertisers a direct route to younger, Gen Z audiences, whom traditional TV advertising has not been effective at reaching.”

The report is based on a survey conducted in March 2025 among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who make decisions about subscription services in their households. The data were weighted to reflect the general population.