ORS Group and Insys Video Technologies unite under one brand, Big Blue Marble

ORS Group and Insys Video Technologies today announce the launch of a new joint brand identity: Big Blue Marble. The move reflects the evolution of a long-standing partnership between the two companies who share a strong mission to shape the future of media and entertainment through globally scalable, intuitive, and cloud-native video service solutions.

Emerging from a collaboration that began in 2017, Big Blue Marble combines two decades of ORS’s broadcast experience with Insys’s OTT and streaming expertise. The relationship deepened further in 2023 when ORS became a shareholder in Insys, paving the way for closer alignment and integration.

Big Blue Marble has the technology, scale and experience to meet the needs of modern media organizations, from cable operators and ISPs to sports clubs, religious broadcasters, and cultural institutions. Rooted in Europe, and powered by international experience, Big Blue Marble brings a hands-on, collaborative approach to every customer engagement, delivering tailored, technology-driven solutions with a steadfast commitment to long-term success.

“The Big Blue Marble brand deepens and extends an already powerful relationship between ORS and Insys, bringing an extremely compelling offering to market,” said Michael Wagenhofer, CEO of ORS Group. “Drawing on our proven, real-world expertise, from studio to the cloud, we understand what matters most to our customers: reliable infrastructure, intuitive usability, and scalable flexibility. We’ve also been delivering content to audiences ourselves through our simpliTV service, so we know exactly what it takes to build, launch, operate, and scale video services in dynamic consumer environments.”

Streaming-native agility, broadcast-grade resilience

Big Blue Marble is built on a heritage of broadcast-grade reliability and enhanced with OTT agility. By uniting this proven foundation with cloud-native responsiveness, Big Blue Marble brings the resilience, scalability, and quality assurance that global streaming projects demand. This uniquely positions Big Blue Marble to support customers as they transition from linear to digital delivery, addressing their existing and future needs across satellite, terrestrial, cable, IP streaming and 5G Broadcast environments.

With a modular architecture, AWS-based infrastructure, ultra-low latency, and customizable capabilities, Big Blue Marble solutions enable rapid deployment and seamless audience engagement across any screen. Its intuitive, end-to-end tools remove complexity from launching and scaling media services.

Krzysztof Bartkowski, CEO of Insys Video Technologies, commented: “Big Blue Marble doesn’t just deliver technology, we help our customers accelerate transformation. By integrating the international success of Insys and the broadcast authority of ORS, Big Blue Marble offers extensive reach and scalable, high-impact solutions. With our modular, cloud-based approach, and proven broadcast-grade infrastructure, we support customers of all sizes in navigating their unique roadmap, getting them to market faster, helping them scale confidently and giving them the flexibility to evolve for future needs.”

Big Blue Marble will continue to deliver terrestrial, satellite and cable TV services in the local DACH region and will offer the following streaming solutions for international markets:

InsysGO – Modular, cloud-native OTT platform built on AWS Services.

Cloud Video Kit – Modular, cloud-based tools for video processing and delivery.

Cloud Digital Rights Management – Multi-DRM protection across all devices.

Professional Services – A dedicated team of AWS-certified engineers and streaming experts for custom media workflows.

Big Blue Marble will also continue its commitment to accelerating developments in 5G Broadcast, enabling the delivery of linear TV streaming services to mobile devices over terrestrial networks.

Designed for flexibility and scale, Big Blue Marble works side-by-side with customers, delivering solutions that meet diverse business models and audience expectations. It supports a wide range of use cases and customer types, including TV-as-a-Service for regional operators, end-to-end OTT TV platform for broadcasters, telcos, cable operators and ISPs, live and on-demand streaming for sports, cultural and entertainment events, and VOD platforms for niche content creators exploring new ways to monetise and scale their video offerings.