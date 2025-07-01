Smart TV ownership rises as Roku and Fire TV gain traction in U.S. homes

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

U.S. households now own an average of two smart TVs, with LG and Samsung remaining the most-used brands, according to new research from Hub Entertainment Research.

However, Roku and FireTV are seeing significant growth in usage, based on the firm’s 2025 “Evolution of the TV Set” study.

Samsung and LG are still the top brands cited for users’ primary TV sets, while Vizio and Sony follow in a secondary tier. Roku usage among most-used TV sets doubled from the previous year to 8 percent, and Fire TV increased to 5 percent.

The study, conducted in May 2025 among 2,528 U.S. consumers ages 16 to 74, found that smart TVs are increasingly used for more than watching traditional TV. Nearly half of users report listening to music on their TVs, and features such as video calling and doorbell camera monitoring are growing in use.

More than one-third of respondents keep their TVs on even when not actively watching, reflecting their integration into daily routines.

The study also notes that the interface of TV operating systems plays a key role in how viewers find content. Most users first encounter home screen apps when turning on their TVs, even among those who still subscribe to cable.

Universal content search remains a challenge, with users reporting difficulty navigating across services.

Hub’s research notes that the introduction of AI-powered recommendations may help address these issues. More than half of users already engaging with AI features express interest in enhanced content discovery through artificial intelligence.

“Without a single TV operating system dominating the market, each has the opportunity to better promote streaming services and AI-viewing enhancements to make things easier for viewers,” said Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub. “The challenge of finding a good show to watch is not just about too many services to choose from; it’s about finding a TV operating system that simplifies those choices in a way that works.”

The report is part of Hub’s “Entertainment & Tech Tracker” syndicated series, and a free excerpt is available on the company’s website.