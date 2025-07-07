WETA launches WETA+, a free local public media streaming platform for Washington viewers

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WETA has introduced a new digital streaming service, WETA+, designed to serve viewers in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. The OTT service provides both on-demand and live access to local and national public media programming.

Miguel Monteverde, senior vice president and general manager at WETA, described the launch in a LinkedIn post as “a big step forward for local public media,” emphasizing the platform’s local focus and accessibility.

“On WETA+, DC area viewers will find a robust offering of local shows to help them better understand and appreciate our community, educational programming from PBS to enable their life-long-learning journey and premium dramas to delight and entertain them,” added Monteverde.

WETA+ is accessible on major streaming devices and smart TVs, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, Samsung and LG platforms. Mobile users can access the platform through iOS and Android apps. The service is free to download and use.

The platform offers curated programming from PBS and WETA.

Notable offerings include episodes from “Masterpiece,” “NOVA,” “Frontline,” and locally produced series such as “If You Lived Here,” “Signature Dish,” and “WETA Arts.”

In addition to on-demand content, WETA+ provides live streaming access to five channels: WETA PBS, WETA UK, WETA Metro, WETA World, and WETA PBS Kids. These channels present a mix of PBS programming, British television, international content and children’s educational series.

Advertisement