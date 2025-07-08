Brad Smith named anchor for CNN Headlines FAST channel

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Brad Smith will join CNN as an anchor for CNN Headlines, the network’s domestic free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

CNN Headlines delivers a curated news feed covering entertainment, culture, business, politics and international news.

Smith’s role is part of a broader initiative by CNN to expand its FAST programming.

This effort is designed to complement CNN’s existing offerings across linear television, digital platforms, mobile applications, podcasts and streaming.

Internationally, CNN recently rebranded its FAST channel to CNN Headlines, implementing updates such as a news ticker and refreshed on-air design.

The company is also focusing on monetization opportunities through advertising and sponsorships, with new options being introduced to its FAST channels.

Smith most recently served as an anchor at Yahoo Finance, where he hosted “Morning Brief” and conducted interviews with business leaders, policymakers and government officials. Before that, he was with Cheddar, where he anchored programs from the New York Stock Exchange and covered the 2020 election, COVID-19 and racial equity initiatives.

Advertisement

Earlier in his career, Smith worked at Nasdaq as a marketing specialist and later contributed to video content strategy from the MarketSite Studio in New York’s Times Square.

Smith will be based in Atlanta and is expected to start later this summer.