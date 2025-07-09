CNN elevates Abigail Crutchfield to SVP of D.C. and special events programming

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has promoted Abigail Crutchfield to senior vice president of Washington and special events programming.

Crutchfield’s new role was announced by Eric Sherling, the network’s executive vice president of U.S. programming.

“In this role, Abigail will continue overseeing many of the network’s most important events and cross-platform coverage,” reads the network’s announcement.

She will also head up shows including “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” “The Arena with Kasie Hunt,” “Inside Politics with Dana Bash,” “Inside Politics Sunday with Manu Raju” and “State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash,” all of which typically originate the CNN’s Washington, D.C. bureau.

Full text of Sherling’s memo:

CNN Colleagues, I’m happy to share that Abigail Crutchfield has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Washington and Special Events Programming. Abigail will continue overseeing many of the most important events that we cover as a network across platforms, as well as The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Arena with Kasie Hunt, Inside Politics with Dana Bash, Inside Politics Sunday with Manu Raju, and State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Abigail most recently led pivotal special events programming for some of the most-watched days on CNN, including CNN’s Presidential Debate, Election Night in America, The Inauguration of President Trump, and our historic airing of “Good Night, and Good Luck.” Abigail also played a leading role in the development team for The Source with Kaitlan Collins and The Arena with Kasie Hunt. Advertisement Previously, Abigail served as Executive Producer of State of the Union & Executive Producer of Special Events Programming. Abigail has received multiple Emmys for her work on specials. She has produced interviews with leaders from around the world, including President Joe Biden, three U.K. Prime Ministers, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Please join me in congratulating Abigail. Eric Sherling