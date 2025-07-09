HBO Max rebrand goes live with new tagline, ‘It’s good to be home’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded its streaming service from Max back to HBO Max. The change took effect July 9, following an announcement made in May during the company’s 2025 upfront presentation.

HBO Max was originally launched in May 2020, but the company dropped the HBO name in May 2023 as part of a rebranding initiative. Two years later, the decision has been reversed. The new HBO Max retains the same app infrastructure, requiring no additional downloads or changes from users.

In a statement accompanying the rebrand, Warner Bros. Discovery said the change reflects a strategic shift toward emphasizing quality over quantity in its streaming offering.

“This evolution has been influenced by changing consumer needs,” the company said. “With other services filling the more basic needs with volume, WBD has clearly distinguished itself through its quality and distinct stories, and no brand has done that better and more consistently over 50-plus years than HBO.”

The move also comes amid a broader corporate reorganization. Warner Bros. Discovery plans to split into two companies next year. HBO Max will be part of a new entity that includes the Warner Bros. film and television studios. A separate company will house linear television networks and be led by Gunnar Weidenfels.

The updated HBO Max logo features a simplified black-and-white design.

A promotional campaign marking the return uses the tagline “It’s good to be Home.”

The company is also expanding the HBO Max brand internationally, launching in 12 new markets in July.

